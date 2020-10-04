Congress leader Sachin Pilot writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

A senior Congress leader has wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has sought the help of Prime Minister.

The Congress leader has urged the PM to provide national project status to the desert state’s ambitious East Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).

“The project will accelerate the development not only in eastern parts of Rajasthan but of the entire state. I have requested the PM to give technical sanction and financial assistance for the project, which is Rs 37,247 crore. The NITI Aayog has also included Dholpur and Karauli districts in eastern Rajasthan in the category of aspirational districts as they are semi-developed”, said Pilot.

The ERCP project proposes to provide drinking water to 13 districts of Rajasthan and irrigation water for 2.8 lakh hectares ) of land.

Bhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Tonk, Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli, Alwar, Bharatpur and Dholpur are the 13 districts that are under the ERCP.