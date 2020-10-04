“Covid-19 is not a big pandemic. BJP is the biggest pandemic”: Chief Minister launches scathing attack on BJP

As the protests against the Hathras gang rape is intensifying all over the country, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the BJP led union government.

The TMC leader has said that Covid-19 is not a big pandemic and BJP is the biggest pandemic. Mamata Banerjee said this while addressing a protest march in Kolkata.

“Covid-19 is not a big pandemic. BJP is the biggest pandemic. It is the biggest pandemic of atrocities against Dalit and backward communities. We should stand up against these atrocities …. The kind of atrocities that are taking place are completely unacceptable. A dictatorship is going on across the country. Instead of government for the people, it is running a government against the people, the Dalits and the farmers,” said the West Bengal Chief Minister.

The March was held from Birla Planetarium to Gandhi statue on Mayo Road in Kolkata on Saturday.