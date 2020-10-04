Covid-19 Updates: 1,001 recoveries in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in UAE. 1,041 new cases of coronavirus along with 1,001 recoveries were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. No deaths were reported.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 98,801. The overall recoveries reached at 88,123. The Death toll is firm at 426.

Also Read: The day the Congress party comes to power, we will scrap these black laws and throw them in a waste paper basket,”

108,906 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours and thus the , total number of tests till date has crossed 10.1 million.