Former minister passes away due to Covid-19

A former minister has passed away due to coronavirus infection. Pradeep Maharathy, former minister and BJD MLA from Pipili constituency in Odisha has passed away due to Covid-19 on Sunday. He was aged 65. He was under treatment for coronavirus infection at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Pradeep Maharathy had tested positive for novel coronavirus on September 14. He was put on ventilator support due to deterioration of his health condition.

Maharathy was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly from Pipili Assembly constituency for the first time in 1985 on Janata Party ticket. He was elected as a legislator seven times from Pipili out of which five times were on Biju Janata Dal (2000-2019) ticket and once each on Janata Party (1985) and Janata Dal (1990) tickets.

Maharathy was minister in charge of e Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Supply, Agriculture and Fisheries in Odisha.