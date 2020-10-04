Hilarious!!! ‘If food items were people’; going viral…Watch video..

Noted YouTuber Prajakta Koli in her latest video, on her channel ‘Mostly Sane’, has come up with a funny way to answer the buzzing question ‘Rasode mai kaun tha‘. From a war between butter chicken and butter paneer to a face-off between pani puri and sushi, the video takes refers to popular foods to show which desi food item would win the war.

Will it be pizza, or everyone’s favourite Maggi?. Watch it here:

The video was trending on YouTube with over 1 million views and garnered great feedback from most people on the platform. While many loved reference was that of ‘identity theft is not a joke’, a few were disappointed that channa didn’t feature in a ‘Rasode mai kaun tha’ spoof.