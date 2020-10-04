IPL 2020:- CSK vs KXIP; Chennai won by 10 wickets against Punjab

Dubai:- The victory of the Chennai Super Kings against Punjab can be described as one of the best matches. Batting first, Punjab easily surpassed Chennai’s 179-run target with 2.2 overs to spare, without losing a single wicket. Faf du Plessis(87 off 53 balls) and Shane Watson (83 off 53 balls) put on five runs for Chennai. This is the brightest victory in the 2020 IPL. With the win, Chennai moved up to the sixth position in the table. Punjab won the toss and chose to bat and scored 178 in 20 overs. Captain K.L. Rahul’s half-century (63 off 52 balls) helped Punjab to a comfortable total. Mayank Agarwal and KL Agarwal took the first wicket. Rahul also put on 61 runs for the second wicket. Mayank returned with 26 off 19 balls. Piyush Chawla’s ball was caught by Tom Karan

Mandeep Singh, who came next, also batted beautifully. He faced 16 balls and scored 27 runs, including two sixes. Jadeja dismissed Mandeep with a score of 94. KL from 46 balls. Rahul completes half-century This is Rahul’s second half-century of the season. Pooran, who scored 33 off 17 balls, was caught by Jadeja and Shardul Thakur took the third wicket for Punjab. Before adding a run, K.L. Rahul also returned. Rahul was caught by Dhoni off Thakur’s ball. He faced 52 balls and scored 63 runs. Glenn Maxwell (11 off seven balls) and Sarfaraz Khan (14 off nine balls) were not out. Shardul Thakur took two wickets for Chennai. Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla took one wicket each.

Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson put on four runs for the loss of four wickets against Punjab. Both players scored half-centuries. Watson completed his half-century off 31 balls and du Plessis off 33 balls. Punjab captain Rahul tried all tactics but could not take a single wicket for Chennai. In 17.4 overs, Chennai overtook Punjab’s target.