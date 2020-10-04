Unlock.5: State government issues new guidelines

The state government has issued new guidelines regarding the unlock.5. The Rajasthan state government has issued new guidelines.

As per the new guidelines, the schools colleges, cinema halls and multiplexes to remain closed till October 31. The recreational public places like swimming pools, Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment parks and similar places will remain shut till October 31.

Also Read: Congress leader Sachin Pilot writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, and other large congregations will not be permitted till October 31.

But online learning shall continue and be encouraged; 50% teaching and non-teaching staff can be called to schools and students of class 9 to 12 are permitted to visit schools located outside containment zones for guidance but only with the written consent of parents.