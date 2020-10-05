BJP leader shot dead in front of police station

A BJP leader was shot dead in front of the police station. Manish Shukla, BJP councillor from Titagarh was shot dead by unknown assailants on Sunday at 8.30 pm near Titagarh police station in Brackpore area in North 24 Parganas in West Bengal.

Shukla after attending a party program had gone to BJP office located near Titagarh police station. Moments after he entered the office, bike borne assailants fired at him. As per reports, Shukla was shot from very close range. Shukla was rushed to a near by hospital but he was declared brought dead.

Bengal is now being turned into place where murders are normalised! Manish Shukla, BJP councillor from Titagarh was shot by TMC goons. These series of murders clearly indicates towards your inevitable end TMC. pic.twitter.com/t3LBqjrtNT — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) October 4, 2020

Shukla was formerly a member of ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). He quit TMC two years ago and joined BJP. BJP has alleged that the ruling TMC is behind the attack.

ACS Home @MamataOfficial and DGP @WBPolice have been summoned at 10 am tomorrow in the wake of worsening law and order situation leading to dastardly killing of Manish Shukla, Councillor, Titagarh Municipality in political party office. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) October 4, 2020

BJP had announced a 12-hour bandh on the entire stretch between Titagarh and Kanchrapara regions.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has summoned the State’s Secretary of Home Affairs and Director General of Police (DGP) to the Raj Bhawan on 5 October at 10am.