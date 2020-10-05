DH Latest NewsWest BengalLatest News

BJP leader shot dead in front of police station

Oct 5, 2020, 09:40 am IST

A BJP leader was shot dead in front of the police station. Manish Shukla,  BJP councillor from Titagarh was shot dead by unknown assailants on Sunday at 8.30 pm  near Titagarh police station in Brackpore area in North 24 Parganas in West Bengal.

Shukla after attending a party program had gone to BJP office located near Titagarh police station. Moments after he entered the office, bike borne assailants fired at him. As per reports, Shukla was shot from very close range. Shukla was rushed to a near by hospital but he was declared brought dead.

Shukla was formerly a member of ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). He quit TMC two years ago and joined BJP. BJP has alleged that the ruling TMC is behind the attack.

BJP had announced a 12-hour bandh on the entire stretch between Titagarh and Kanchrapara regions.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has summoned the State’s Secretary of Home Affairs and Director General of Police (DGP) to the Raj Bhawan  on 5 October at 10am.

