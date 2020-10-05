“Drive-through pet blessing”; to mark World Animal Day in Philippines…

Animal owners in the Philippines had their pets blessed by a drive-through ceremony to mark the World Animal Day and the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

From a safe distance inside their owners’ cars, cats, dogs, and birds were sprinkled with holy water by a Catholic priest in Manila, as the nation’s coronavirus cases continued to surge. The Philippines has recorded a total of 322,497 coronavirus infections, the highest in Southeast Asia.

A report from NY TImes:

“We have to adapt to the new normal and the pandemic should never stop us from paying tribute to the furry animals that we have,” said Ritchie Pascual, one of the event organisers. For dog-owner Arlene Pedron, having her pet blessed is “very important…because we really feel like our pet is part of our family”.