Exposed!!! It seems like Kohli forgets about the ‘no saliva rule’. Take a look!!!

RCB captain Virat Kohli accidentally applied saliva on the ball after stopping a cracking drive during an IPL match, violating the ICC’s COVID-19 protocol. Fielding at short cover during his team’s game against Delhi Capitals, Kohli did not let the ball, which was headed in his direction at a great speed, go past him. While Kohli did not show any discomfort, he ended up applying saliva on the ball at the Dubai International Stadium.

This happened after DC opener Prithvi Shaw launched into a booming drive against pacer Navdeep Saini in the third ball of the third over after Kohli elected to field. The skipper, though, realized his mistake immediately, smiled, and also acknowledged the slip-up by raising his hands. Amazed at Shaw’s powerful shot and Kohli’s brilliant fielding, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar promptly put out a tweet in appreciation.

What an incredible shot by @PrithviShaw there! A million dollar reaction by @imVkohli after almost applying saliva on the ball. Sometimes instincts takeover!😋 RCBvDC #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 5, 2020

The International Cricket Council had banned the use of saliva to shine the ball due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning,” the ICC had stated in its Standard Operating Procedure.