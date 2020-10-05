Heartbreaking; Actress Meghana Raj shares her baby shower photos where Chiranjeevi was placed beside her!!!

The unfortunate demise of Meghna Raj’s husband was a great shock to her, but she is not ready to give up. She was all now decided to live for her baby. Actress Meghana Raj on Sunday shared pictures from her seemantha ceremony(baby shower)with Chiranjeevi was placed beside her. The actress and mommy-to-be looked radiant in the pictures. The function was attended by close family and friends. A large cut-out of Chiranjeevi Sarja was placed beside Meghana, signifying that he is, by her side.

Friends and celebs from the Kannada industry, f and followers sent their love and good wishes for the actress, who was seen wearing traditional attire for the function. Meghana, who is in her third trimester of pregnancy, recently met with close friends of her parents from the industry over a special meal and bond over laughter and tales. The actress had earlier called out online platforms for sharing fake news about her personal life. Meghana urged her fans and followers to not pay heed to such online platforms and said that any news about herself or her family will be conveyed by her directly. n Meghana lost her husband- actor Chiranjeevi Sarja to an unfortunate tragic incident this year. Friends and family share how the actress is extremely eager to bring her little one to this world.