Massive fire broke out in commercial building

A massive fire broke out in a commercial building. The fire broke out at a market in Masjid Bunder in south Mumbai on Sunday morning. No casualty has been reported.

The fire erupted around 4:30 pm in the building, a ground plus two-story structure, located near Juma Masjid. Nine fire engines, seven jumbo tankers, two turn-table ladders, two aerial ladder platforms, a Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) were rushed to the spot to fight the fire.