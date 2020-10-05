‘Setback to expats’: Gulf country announces major decision

A gulf country has announced a major decision which is a setback to expats. The Kuwait government has announced the decision.

The Civil Service Commission (CSB) in Kuwait has announced that expats will not be appointed in adviser jobs in the public sector, unless there are no Kuwaitis who meet the requirements for the position. So appointing advisers in the public sector, whether it be in salary or contract type (temporary or part-time) will be limited to Kuwaitis. In addition, he proposed that any job opening should be first advertised in the local newspaper. Then before advertising the jobs in the international newspapers.

Also Read: Father, two-year-old son killed in fire accident

According to a recent report by the Civil Service Commission, around 79% of all employees working in the public sector are Kuwaitis, bringing them to a total of 297,335. As for expats, they make up 21% of the workforce as there are a total of 34,347 expats working in the public sector.