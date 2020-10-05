UAE issued new travel guidelines

New set of travel guidelines for residents, passengers and visitors were issued by UAE. Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai has issued the new guidelines. The revised guidelines rolled out as directed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

As per the new guidelines, all Emirati travellers flying to Dubai from anywhere in the world are exempted from pre-flight Covid-19 tests. They will only be required to get the test done upon their arrival in Dubai.

For Emiratis, residents and tourists travelling overseas from Dubai, pre-departure PCR tests are needed only if their destination country requires them.

#Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management announces amendments to travel protocols in Dubai with an aim to ease procedures for passengers and exempt citizens from additional requirements without compromising on precautionary measures. pic.twitter.com/boAeVu6TAu — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 2, 2020