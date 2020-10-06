Asteroid alert!!! Tomorrow (Oct 7) is a crucial day for Earth

An asteroid bigger than a Boeing-747 jet is set to collide with Earth’s orbit on October 7. The asteroid named 2020 RK2 is currently on a trajectory to collide with Earth’s orbit and NASA is keeping a close eye. The asteroid is going to be hurtling through space at a speed of 6.68 kilometers per second, which is equal to 14,942 miles per hour and is estimated to range from 36m to 81 m in diameter, which is almost a width of 118-256 foot.

Based on the estimated size, the space rock can be bigger than the wingspan of a Boeing-747 8 series aeroplane that is 68.5m wide. There is nothing to worry as NASA revealed that the chances of it causing any real damage are “extremely unlikely.” Spotted by astrologers last month, it is an Apollo asteroid that is going to cross the orbit of the Earth as it safely flies past. Even though the asteroid will come close to Earth’s orbit, astronomers will not be able to see it from Earth. The space rock will zip past at 1.12 pm Eastern Standard Time or 6.12 pm British Summer Time. Once the space rock safely passes planet Earth, it will not visit our orbit again until August 2027.