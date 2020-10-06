Commodity Market: Gold prices shoots up

In the commodity market the price of yellow metal-gold- has surged up.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the December gold futures dipped 0.15% to Rs. 50,550 per 10 gram while silver futures declined 0.12% to Rs. 61,868 per kg. In the previous session, gold prices rose 0.1%.

In the international market, the , gold prices remained firm . In the previous session gold prices were rised to a two-week high. Spot gold traded at $1,912.49 per ounce. It was at $1,918.36 on Monday, highest since September 22.

In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs.37480 up by Rs.360 per 8 gram. One gram of gold is priced at Rs.4685 up by Rs. 45.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.1% to $24.37 per ounce, platinum inched 0.1% higher to $897.99, while palladium dipped 0.2% to $2,356.85.