Father dances for son in a parking lot….Watch the heartwarming video!!!

A heartwarming video on the internet where a man is seen dancing outside a hospital window to cheer up his son undergoing treatment.

A 14-year-old boy named Aiden was diagnosed with Lymphocytic leukemia. This happened right at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, therefore the hospital has placed visitation restrictions which allowed only one parent to stay with their child.

While Aiden’s mother, Lori, was with him, Chuck, his father came up with a lovely way to not only see his son but to also lift his spirits up while he is undergoing treatment. He stood outside his window, played some music in the car, and started dancing. Aiden does not hesitate to join along with his father and starts dancing as well. The precious moment between them just cannot be missed.

Chuck stated that, “Just anything to bring his spirits up a little bit, and let him know he is not alone. We are with him.” They have also started a campaign called ‘All for Aiden’ and will be holding a blood drive this month to benefit the children who suffer from this deadly disease in the Fort Worth area. “Family is everything. Togetherness is everything but even when you can’t be together as a whole family, as a unit you find ways you can”.