Gulf country announces important decision

A gulf country has announced an important decision. Bahrain has announced the decision which is a ‘happy news’ for expats living in the country. The Bahrain has extended the suspension of health service fees for non-Bahrainis.

Faiqah Al Saleh, the Minister of Health in Bahrain has announced this. As per the new decision, the suspension of health service fees for non-Bahrainis will be extended for 3 months. The general medical consultation fees o for non-Bahrainis will not be implemented for three more month. The fees is 7 Bahraini dinars.

The government announced this decision to to combat and prevent the outbreak of the coronavirus and to ensure early diagnosis of cases.