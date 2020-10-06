DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Gulf country announces important decision

Oct 6, 2020, 12:42 pm IST

A gulf country has announced an important decision. Bahrain has announced the decision which is a ‘happy news’ for expats living in the country. The Bahrain has extended the suspension of health service fees for non-Bahrainis.

Faiqah Al Saleh, the Minister of Health in Bahrain has announced this. As per the new decision, the suspension of health service fees for non-Bahrainis will be extended  for 3 months.  The general medical consultation fees o for non-Bahrainis will not be implemented for three more month. The fees is  7  Bahraini dinars.

Also Read: op south-Indian actress announces her wedding 

The government announced this decision to to combat and prevent the outbreak of the coronavirus and to ensure early diagnosis of cases.

 

Tags
Oct 6, 2020, 12:42 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button