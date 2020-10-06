IPL 2020 updates:- Delhi Capitals beats Royal Challengers Bangalore in the mesmerising match

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on matchday 19 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Extending their winning run to two games, DC battled past RCB to take the top spot in the IPL 2020 points table. Star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis scored a sublime 53 while opener Prithvi Shaw smashed 42 to take DC to a challenging 196 for four in 20 overs. In reply, RCB only managed to score 137-9 as the Kohli-led side lost the match by a handsome margin.

Kagiso Rabada emerged star with the ball picking up 4/24 including the key wicket of Virat Kohli. In their chase, RCB were reduced to 43/3 with Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers dismissed in quick succession and even though skipper Kohli tried, his 39-ball 43 could only do so much. Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel grabbed two wickets each, while R Ashwin had one wicket to show for his efforts. After Kohli won the toss and elected to field, the Capitals posted 196/4 against RCB on the back of Marcus Stoinis’ unbeaten half-century and along with contributions from Prithvi Shaw (42), Shikhar Dhawan (32) and Rishabh Pant (37). After Shaw and Dhawan added 68 runs for the opening wicket, RCB hit back with three strikes in quick successions. But an 89-run partnership between Stoinis and Pant lifted DC’s scoring rate in the death and took them to a strong total.

A comprehensive win in the end for Delhi Capitals, who have trounced Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs. The win allows the to reclaim the top spot in the IPL 2020 Points-Table. They were clinical with both the bat and ball and after Marcus Stoinis’ explosive half-century and Prithvi Shaw’s early assault propelled Delhi Capitals close to 200, Kagiso Rabada picked up four wickets to derail RCB’s chase.