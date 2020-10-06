New twist in Hathras case; Police found a probable link between the victim’s relative and accused

Hathras: New twist in the Hatras incident that police have found that several phone calls took place between the accused and the victim’s family. 100 phone calls were made from a phone number registered under the name of the girl’s brother between October 2019 and March 2020. The brother of the 19-year-old girl was in touch with the accused. Malviya said that the call records open another front in the case. He added that this case might be a result of social enmity.

BJP leader Amit Malviya has demanded the questioning of the Hathras gang-rape victim’s brother and added, “Was it him (teen’s brother) who was having these conversations or was it someone else. ” He said that proper investigation of both the parties will bring out the nature of the conversations. He said, “There is a lot more than what meets the eye. ” The phone conversations took place between one of the girl’s family members and accused Sandeep. Some of the conversations lasted for over 15 minutes. While the call records have indicated a probable link between the accused and the victim’s family, the same has not been substantiated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the case.