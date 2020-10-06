“Scooby Doo, Where are you?”; news socks and sandals design amuses media….

Fashion brands are always working hard on coming up with new designs to stand out from the crowd, Givenchy’s latest model of three-toed-sock and sandal collection is reminding people of a popular cartoon character Scooby Doo’s paw.

The sock and sandals were a part of American designer Matthew M. Williams’ debut collection at the Paris Fashion Week, which took place digitally. Williams, the new creator of the brand, showcased the products from his spring 2021 collection.

My friend just said that the Givenchy SS21 three-toed sandals and socks look like Scooby Doo’s feet and I have officially lost it pic.twitter.com/wVTkcVlELO — Hannah Tindle (@hannahtindle) October 4, 2020

People were quick to notice the unconventional design of the sock-sandal combination and soon shared their opinions online. In a tweet, which has now gone viral on social media, user @hannahtindle shared an image from the collection along with a caption that read, “My friend just said that the Givenchy SS21 three-toed sandals and socks look like Scooby Doo’s feet and I have officially lost it.”