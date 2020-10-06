‘State is slipping into a Mafia-raj’: accuses BJP president

State president of BJP has accused that the state is slipping in to ‘mafia raj’. Dilip Ghosh, the state president of BJP West Bengal has said this. He said this referring to the murder of BJP leader in the state.

“West Bengal is slipping into a Mafia-raj like situation like in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The way a councillor was shot dead in front of a police station by using a stengun is shameful,” said Ghosh. “The law and order situation of Bengal is worsening with each passing day. The police are hand in glove in the conspiracy to kill a mass leader like Shukla. More than 120 BJP workers have been killed in the state in the last few years,” Ghosh added.

BJP local leader and a councillor of Titagarh Municipality, Manish Shukla, was shot dead on Sunday by two bike-borne assailants.