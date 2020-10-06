Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in gains. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has settled trading higher.

BSE Sensex settled trading at 39,574.57 up by 600.87 points. NSE Nifty ended trading at 11,662.40 higher by 159 points or 1.38% .

Eight of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. Overall market breadth was positive as 1,506 shares were advancing while 1,191 were declining on the BSE.

Also Read: China was able to take away our land because they know that Narendra Modi just cares about his image’

The top gainers in the market were Tata Motors, HDFC, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement and ICICI Bank

The top losers in the market were Britannia Industries, Coal India, Wipro, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Eicher Motors and Nestle India .