These ‘King’ birds are often found near our ponds…Want to know more about them??!

You may have seen Kingfishers carving fish near our lakes and ponds. They are one of the most colorful birds. Want to know some facts about them?

* It is estimated that there are more than 100 species of Kingfishers worldwide. These range from the 10 cm long African Dwarf Kingfisher to the 46 cm long African Giant Kingfisher. They are mainly found on the Asian, African and European continents. Most of the Kingfishers found in our country live near water bodies.

* These are birds have lived on Earth for about 40 million years. They have a large head and a strong beak that have nice colorful feathers. They feed mainly on small fish, insects and small mammals. They can thrust into the water and catch fish at a speed of 40 km per hour. In addition, they can fly at speeds of 60 to 70 kilometers per hour.

* These are creatures with excellent eyesight. They have the ability to distinguish colors. They also have a special layer to protect their eyes when jumping into the water quickly. They have a beak up to 4 cm long. Male and female birds nest together. These nests take four to seven days to form. They are in the habit of migrating to warmer places in winters.

* Females lay eggs but males and females incubate it together. Parents also provide food for the hatchlings. These babies cannot even move without their help. By three to four months of age, the chicks will have flown away from the nest. They have a lifespan of six to 14 years.