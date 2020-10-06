Train service disrupted as goods train damages FOB

Train service in the Chennai- Kolkata route has been disrupted. The train service in the Chennai-Kolkata route has been disrupted as a goods train hit an iron angle hanging from a foot over bridge (FOB). The FOB has been damaged partially. This was announced by Indian Railway.

The incident took place in Balasore district in Odisha. As per railway, a Haldia-bound coal-laden train from Dhamara was passing through Soro railway station under the jurisdiction of the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone. The train hit the FOB on Monday night.

After the accident, the railway track has been shut for safety reasons. The repairing of the track is underway . The reason for the accident is investigated and the train services will resume soon, announced a top railway official.