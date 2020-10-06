Unlock 5.0:- Govt issued guidelines for reopening cinema theatres. Know more

Under the newly-announced guidelines of ‘Unlock 5’, all cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will reopen from October 15. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister PrakashJavadekar announced that all COVID-19 guidelines and standard operating protocols (SOPs) issued by the I&B Ministry must be followed at all cinema halls and theatres. It should be noted that cinema halls across the country are shut since March 24, 2020, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus pandemic.

Here is the list of SOPs for cinema halls: