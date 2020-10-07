“20 Years Of NaMo”; PM Narendra Modi Is Building A Strong, Modern and Self-sufficient India “- Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the latter entered the 20th successive year as the democratically elected leader of a government.PM Modi had carried over as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001.

“October 7 is a very important day in the country’s history. In 2001, on this very same day PM Narendra Modi had taken oath as the Gujarat Chief Minister, and from that day the journey of daily setting new milestones in the interest of the nation and service of the people, without stopping, without relaxing started. 20th year of Namo,” Amit Shah tweeted.“When he was given an opportunity by the party and was made the prime ministerial candidate, people of this nation stood with him and after 30 years a single political party was given the opportunity to form the government at the Centre,” He added.

PM Modi had further returned to authority in Gujarat thrice, in 2002, 2007, and 2012, respectively. While congratulating the prime minister, Amit Shah said that the people of this country imposed an enormous trust on Modi and gave Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) an absolute majority in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

While striking out at the previous Congress-led UPA I and II coalition government, the union home minister said that it resulted in corruption, compromised in security, spineless foreign and economic policies. He further attacked the Manmohan Singh-led government, saying it considered the poor as a vote bank.

Due to such approaches of the previous Congress-led government, there was mistrust in democracy, among the people. During the third term as the Gujarat CM, however, Modi fought the 2014 general elections. His favor, which was going through the top both inside and outside the State, led to the BJP declaring him as its prime ministerial candidate in 2013.

He had been projected as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the PM post. Overthrowing the Congress-led government which held switch at the Centre, CM Modi left Gujarat to take over the reins at the Centre. Since then, he has solidified his position with the NDA coalition retaining its position in the Centre with an even bigger margin in the 2019 general elections.