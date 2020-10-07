“Breaking News” ; After MM Mani, Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel diagnosed with Covid -19

Thiruvananthapuram: After MM Mani, another minister is diagnosed with Covid Positive in the state. Higher education minister KT Jaleel tested positive with Covid 19. The minister has been monitored at home. The health condition of the minister is reported to be satisfactory.

Jaleel is the fifth minister in the state who confirms with the pandemic. Power Minister MM Mani is admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital today after being confirmed. Earlier covid was confirmed by Industries Minister EP Jayarajan, Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac, and Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar.

Two ministers in the state today is confirmed with Covid 19. Minister MM Mani was tested positive shortly after his driver was caught up with the disease. On Sunday, the minister was present at some events in the constituency. The minister has asked those close to him to go for isolation. Minister MM Mani was present in the cabinet meeting today. His personal staff members have been inducted into the quarantine. The health condition of the minister in the hospital is satisfactory.