‘Chain Reaction’; this experiment is going viral on internet….

Chain reaction contraption that finally pushes tiny basketball through a hoop is going viral on the internet for its meticulous construction.

Shared on Instagram by Samuel Grubbs, the video shows the experiment is being initiated with the release of a ball with the pull of an elastic band. There are then falling dominos, ice cream sticks, balls rolling down ramps and other things that occur in almost every room of the house before it ends with a small basketball falling through a hoop.

Here it is:

A chain reaction contraption is a mechanism designed to perform a rather simple task in a complicated manner. It usually involves a series of tasks, usually each action triggering the next action. The entire experiment, which ended in just over a minute, took Grubbs six days to set up and perfect.