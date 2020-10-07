Covid-19 protocol should not be violated during Durga puja: CM

The Chief Minister has urged all to follow the Covid-19 protocols during the Durga Puja. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said this. Mamata Banerjee said this while speaking at an administrative meeting at Kharagpur.

“People should go for shopping. Shops will remain open. Otherwise, how will they do business? But while shopping for the pujas people should not forget about the protocol,” Mamata Banerjee said.

“Police must ensure that all the puja committees in the district get the grant. I have entrusted you (police) to disburse the money but not the panchayat department or my party. Do not listen to what a panchayat member tells you about the grant,” CM added.