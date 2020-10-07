Covid-19 Updates: 1154 recoveries in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 1046 new coronavirus cases , along with 1154 recoveries and 1 death were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total number of coronavirus cases has reached at 101,840 in UAE. The overall recoveries has reached at 91,710. The death toll has reached at 436.

The Ministry also informed that till now 10.32 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE. And thus UAE has become the first country in the world where the number of Covid-19 tests conducted has exceeded its population. From September 30 to October 6, around 720,802 Covid-19 tests were conducted. “