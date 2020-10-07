Dubai Duty free raffle announces winner of 1 million US dollar

The winner of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw has been announced on Wednesday. A Pakistani expat living in Abu Dhabi has won the 1 million US dollar prize in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw.

Mohammed Shafique Mohammed Siddique aged 48 has won 1 million US dollar for his ticket number 4422 in the series 340. He had purchased his ticket online on September 10.

Mohammed Siddique works as one of the partners for an Abu Dhabi property management company.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this great opportunity to win $1 million in a such a very short time of participating in your promotion. I still cannot believe this is true.” Mohammed Siddique, a father of 7 children.

Siddique, hails from Lahore in Pakistan has been living in Abu Dhabi for the last 30 years. He is the 19th Pakistani national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.