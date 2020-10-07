“English” Is The Only Way To Help The Poor ; Supreme Court

The Andhra Pradesh government pursued a stay against the notice issued by the supreme court which countered with Education through English medium. The government declared that Education through the English medium is the only way to mainstream poor and Dalit students. But the Supreme Court opposed with the consent of the state.

K V Vishwanathan, senior advocate appeared for the Andhra Pradesh government and talked with a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian. He told that the court’s decision against mandatory English medium instruction for students of Class 1 to 6 would affect the hopes and aspirations of poor and Dalit Students. Over 96% of parents desire their wards to be educated in English Medium.

The court still struck down the appeal of the AP Government. Advocate K V Vishwanathan said, “Education through English Medium would help the students particularly those from poor and backward classes to come up in life and compete confidently with others.”

He also added that the state government would establish Telugu medium schools with transport facilities at Manal headquarters to help the students who wanted to study in their mother tongue. However, the court was unsure of the State Government’s plea. The hearing is now suspended next week. “The questions appearing from the debate over English versus vernacular language are complex. Only in a few countries, the medium of instruction in schools is through a foreign language. You go to China, France, Germany and other developed countries, the medium of instruction is always the mother tongue” the bench said.