Former CBI director found hanging at his residence

Former governor of Nagaland and ex-director of the CBI, Ashwani Kumar, was found hanging at his residence in Shimla. The investigation is on and a team of forensic experts has reached the crime scene and is collecting evidence. Ashwani Kumar, 69, was a retired IPS officer, who had served as the governor of Nagaland from 2013 to 2014. He had also served as governor of Manipur in 2013. He had resigned soon after the NDA government came to power in 2014.

Sources said that he was under depression for the past some time. Teams of police and doctors from IGMC have rushed to the spot. SP Shimla Mohit Chawla confirmed the incident and said that it was sad and shocking news as he was a role model for police officers. The former CBI director was in-charge during the Arushi Talwar murder case. He was sworn-in as the governor of Nagaland on March 21, 2013, and as governor of Manipur on July 29, 2013. Presently, he was the vice-chancellor of a private university in Shimla.