IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals to launch cricket academy

Rajasthan Royals, the Indian Premier League franchise will launch a cricket academy. The academy will be in UAE. The cricket academy will be launched on October 12. This is the first cricket academy of Rajasthan Royals in UAE .

Rajasthan Royals is the first IPL franchise to start operation of an academy in the UAE. The academy is being operated in partnership with UAE-based sports consulting firm RedBear Sports. Girls and boys aged between 6 to 19 will be given world-class coaching. The students will have the option of choosing between one-to-one sessions, team sessions, or group sessions.

All the sessions will take place under the guidance of Academy Director and former Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer. The academy will be based in The Sevens Stadium facility.