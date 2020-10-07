IPL 2020: Steve Smith fined Rs.12 lakh

Steve Smith, the captain of Rajasthan Royals has been fined Rs 12 lakh. He was fined by the Indian Premier League (IPL) authorities maintaining a slow over-rate in a IPL match against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Rajasthan Royals suffered a 57-run loss to defending champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

“Rajasthan Royals Captain Steven Smith has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on 6 October 2020. As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Smith was fined Rs 12 lakh,” the IPL said in a media statement.

Earlier in the tournament, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer were also fined Rs 12 lakh each for their respective team’s slow-over rate.