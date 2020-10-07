IPL 2020 updates:- CSK vs KKR; Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a thrilling win against Chennai Super Kings

KKR bowlers produced an excellent effort in the death overs to hand CSK a shocking defeat by 10 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Wednesday. Asked to chase down the target of 168 runs in 20 overs, CSK were in the hunt for the most part of their run-chase before losing the plot completely towards the end.

Openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis got CSK off to a decent start with a 30-run stand for the 1st wicket. Watson then continued his fine form as he went on to notch up a 50 off 40 balls and added 69 runs for the 2nd wicket with Ambati Rayudu (30). MS Dhoni promoted himself to number 4 but the move did not work in CSK’s favor as the skipper walked back for 11 off 12 balls. His dismissal in the 17th over sparked a massive late collapse for CSK as they failed to accelerate at the right time once again. Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Varun Chakravarthy bowled exceptionally well to ensure CSK batsmen failed to get their team over the line. With 36 required off the final 2 overs, Kedar Jadhav played a shambolic inning of 7 off 12 balls which took the game away from CSK.

Ravindra Jadeja, who came out to bat at number 7, scored 17 off 8 balls but failed to take his team over the line. The defeat exposed CSK’s batting woes once again as they now have only two wins in six games this season. Well placed in the first half of their run-chase, CSK once again left it too late as Dhoni and Curran’s dismissal in quick succession cost them the game. KKR’s move to save Narine’s 4 overs for the last worked wonders for them as the spinner bowled excellent lines and managed to keep things tight for his side. He finished with figures of 1/31 in his 4 overs but the numbers might not justify the impact he had for his team. Andre Russell also did a brilliant job by giving away only 18 runs bowling the 18th and the 20th over.