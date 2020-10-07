“Laugh like Chiru,” Meghna Raj’s lovely birthday wish for Dhruv,See Video !!!

Meghna Raj wishes Chiranjeevi Sarja’s brother Dhruv Sarja a happy birthday. The actress says that she will be as close to him as she is to him.

‘My birthday boy, all the best. Let there be only happiness. Keep on laughing like chiru do .’- Meghna.

Dhruv Sarja was in charge of everything during Meghna’s baby shower last day. Dhruva and Chiru interacted not as brothers but as friends. Chiru had a close relationship with all the peers in the family.

Every time he looks at the photo of Chiru, Dhruva gets emotional. The actor got emotional when he went to dub for Chiruis film. The dubbing was postponed as Dhruva got frequently stumbled with words