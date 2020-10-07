Nobel prize for Chemistry has been shared by 2 women for the 1st time!!!

The Nobel Prize in chemistry was awarded this year to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna for their work on “genetic scissors” that can cut DNA at a precise location, allowing scientists to make specific changes to specific genes. Since scientific papers were published in 2011 and 2012 describing the work, Charpentier says people had repeatedly suggested to her that it was worthy of a Nobel Prize. Still, even after winning other big awards, she says, that possibility didn’t completely hit her until Goran K. Hansson, the secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, called to tell her the news. For two women to share the Nobel Prize in chemistry is unusual. Between 1901 and 2020, it has been awarded to 185 individuals, and only seven of them have been women.

“This technology has had a revolutionary impact on the life sciences, is contributing to new cancer therapies and may make the dream of curing inherited diseases come true,” the Nobel Committee said in announcing the prize. Doctors have used the technology to experimentally treat sickle cell disease, with promising results. While some research advances take decades for people to fully appreciate how transformative they are, that wasn’t the case for this new tool, known as CRISPR-Cas9. When that scientist described his work in modifying human embryos, Doudna said that she was “horrified and stunned.” She’s called for regulation of the technology, writing that “ensuring responsible use of genome editing will enable CRISPR technology to improve the well-being of millions of people and fulfill its revolutionary potential.” Doudna is a Howard Hughes Investigator at the University of California, Berkeley. Charpentier is with the Max Planck Unit for the Science of Pathogens in Berlin.