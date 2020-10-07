Security forces gunned down 2 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

The security forces had gunned down 2 militants in Jammu and Kashmir in an encounter. The militants were killed in an encounter that took place at Sugan village of Zainapora area in Shopian district in south Kashmir. The encounter started at Tuesday evening and continued through the night.

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, 44 Rashtreeya Rifles of Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has launched a cordon and search operation after getting a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area. As the team reached near the area, the hiding militants a fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

“Two militants have been killed, they will be identified soon”, a senior police officer said. As precautionary measure internet services have been snapped in Shopian.