UAE issues an alert for all residency visa holders

UAE has issued an alert for all residency visa holders. The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has issued the alert. The grace period allowed for residents whose visas expired between March 1 and July 12 would end on October 10.

As per the announcement, all Dubai residents whose visas expired between March 1 and July 12, have only until October 10 to renew their visas or exit the country. Otherwise overstay fines will be imposed on them. The overstay fine is 25 Dirham per day. Overstayers shall be fined Dh125 on the first day and Dh25 per day from the second day onwards.

“If a visa has expired mid-April and has not been renewed with the same sponsor, the holder has until October 10 to renew it. If the visa has been cancelled, like usual, visa-holders have a month to cancel their visa and apply for an employment visa…from their new employer or exit the country. They also have the option to change to a tourist visa, however, that is subject to approvals by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs ,” said an official .