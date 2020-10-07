“We will put an end to tyrannical rule in state and herald a new beginning”: Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya to lead march to CM’s office

Tejasvi Surya, BJP’s Lok Sabha MP and the newly appointed national president of Yuva Morcha has said that he will lead a protest march to Chief Minister’s office. The march named ‘Nabanna Chalo’ is to gherao West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s office will be held on Thursday. The march is held demanding justice for the youth of the state.

Tejasvi Surya and Bengal Yuva Morcha chief Saumitra Khan will lead the march from Howrah to Banerjee’s office at around 10am on Thursday.

“Our founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee came from Bengal. We owe a lot to the youth in Bengal. We will put an end to Mamata Didi’s tyrannical rule and herald a new beginning for Bengal and its talented youth,” said the Yuva Morcha leader.

“Bengal’s youth are losing out on great opportunities because of Mamta di’s misrule…It’s time to reclaim that rich legacy of Bengal. Bengal wants paribartan (change) and BJP is that voice for the youth,” Surya said to a news channel.