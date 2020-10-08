6 including a minor injured as LPG cylinder catches fire

At least 6 people including a minor has injured as LPG cylinder caught fire. The incident is reported from Sanjay Colony in Bhati Mines area in south Delhi. As per reports, a cooking gas cylinder caught fire at a house in the colony.

The Delhi fire fighting brigade got the news of accident at 11.10 pm on Wednesday and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was doused at 12.20 pm.

Also Read: Indian Railway announces 78 special trains

All the injured were admitted in the Safdarjung Hospital. Two people sustained 70% burn injuries, while a child suffered 20% burn injuries and the rest had minor burns.

After the preliminary investigation, it has been found that the LPG gas cylinder caught fire because of leakage in pipe during cooking. The police has informed that the owner of the house sells snacks in Bhati Mines area. He was preparing food items when the incident happened. Police has registered a case.