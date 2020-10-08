AR goggles for military dogs to assist soldiers!!! Know more.

Researchers have developed augmented reality goggles that would allow handlers to give commands to military working dogs while staying out of harm’s way. The military often uses dogs to scout areas for explosive devices and hazardous materials and to assist in rescue operations. The augmented reality system uses goggles military working dogs already use for protection in inclement conditions and in aerial deployments.

Working dogs need handlers who can give them commands while they work typically by using hand signals or laser pointers, which can pose a safety risk by providing a light source. Being present to give those commands can put soldiers in harm’s way, and generating a light source can also be dangerous in some situations. Handlers have tried audio communication using a camera and walkie talkie placed on the dog but the verbal commands can be confusing for the dog. So researchers have developed goggles, dogs can wear while working, and get directional commands from soldiers working elsewhere. The goggles are tailored to fit each dog and have a visual indicator that lets the dog be directed to a specific spot by responding to a visual cue in the goggles, using input from a soldier, who can see everything the dog sees while using a separate device. The Department of Defense Rapid Reaction Technology Office has already provided funding for the next phase of development.