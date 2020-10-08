Indian Air Force Day:- IAF celebrating 88th anniversary; leaders extended wishes

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces. Its complement of personnel and aircraft assets ranks fourth amongst the air forces of the world. Its primary mission is to secure Indian airspace and to conduct aerial warfare during armed conflict. The IAF was officially established on October 8, 1932, as an auxiliary air force of the British Empire which honored India’s aviation service during World War II with the prefix Royal. Once India gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1947, the name Royal Indian Air Force was kept and served in the name of Dominion of India. With the government’s transition to a Republic in 1950, the prefix Royal was removed.

Air Force Day Parade 2020. Live from Air Force Station Hindan. https://t.co/QNWdvkvjZG — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 8, 2020

On the occasion of 88th Air Force Day celebrating today, President Ram Nath Kovind honoured air warriors, veterans and the families of Indian Air Force (IAF), saying that the nation remains indebted to the contribution of the IAF in securing the skies. “On Air Force Day, we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force. The nation remains indebted to the contribution of the IAF in securing our skies and assisting civil authorities in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief,” President Kovind tweeted.

The ongoing process of modernisation with induction of Rafale, Apache and Chinook will transform the IAF into an even more formidable strategic force. Confident that in the years to come, the Indian Air Force will continue to maintain its high standards of commitment & competence — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the ‘brave warriors’ of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day 2020 on Thursday. “Many congratulations to all the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. You not only keep the skies of the country safe but also play a leading role in the service of humanity in times of disaster. Your courage, valour and dedication to protect Maa Bharti inspire everyone,” PM Modi tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended their greetings to the IAF on the occasion. “My felicitations and best wishes to the air warriors and their families on the occasion of Air Force Day-2020. Eighty-eight years of dedication, sacrifice and excellence mark the journey of the IAF which is today a lethal and formidable force to reckon with,” Singh tweeted.