Indian Railway announces 78 special trains: Here is the full list

The Indian Railway has announced more special trains. The Indian Railway has announced 39 pairs (78 new trains). The new trains include General AC Express, Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto trains.

Earlier Indian Railway has announced that it is planning to introduce 200 special trains between October 15 and November 30. The Railways has suspended all regular train services in March 22 due to Covid-19.

Complete List of Special Trains:

Lokmanya Tilak Terminal to Haridwar AC Express- twice a week

Lokmanya Tilak Terminal to Lucknow AC Express – Weekly

Ajni to Pune AC Express – Weekly

Nagpur to Amritsar – Weekly

Kamakhya to Lokmanya Tilak Terminal SC Express- Weekly

Kamakhya to Yesvantpur AC Express – Weekly

Nizamuddin to Pune AC Express – Weekly

Anand Vihar to Naharlagun AC Express- Weekly

New Delhi to Katra AC Express – Daily

Barmer to Yesvantpur AC Express- Weekly

Secunderabad to Shalimar SC Express- Weekly

Lingampalli to Kakinada Town AC Express- three days a week

Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam AC Express- Weekly

Santragachi to Chennai AC Express- twice a week

Howrah to Yesvantpur AC Express – Weekly

Chennai to Madurai AC Express – Three times a week

Bandra to Bhuj AC Express three times a week

Bhubaneswar to Anand Vihar AC Duronto – Once a week

Bhubaneswar to New Delhi AC Duronto – Weekly

Nizamuddin to Pune – AC Duronto – twice a week

Hawada to Pune – AC Duronto – twice a week

Nizamuddin AC Duronto from Chennai – twice a week

Dibrugarh to New Delhi Rajdhani – Weekly

Dibrugarh to New Delhi Rajdhani – twice a week

Mumbai Central to Nizamuddin Rajdhani – Daily

Bandra to Nizamuddin Yuva Express- Weekly

AC trains with chair-car only:

Bengaluru to Chennai Shatabdi – daily except Tuesday

Mumbai Central to Ahmedabad Shatabdi – daily except Sundays

Chennai to Coimbatore Shatabdi – daily except Tuesday

New Delhi to Habibganj Shatabdi – Daily

New Delhi to Amritsar Shatabdi – Daily

New Delhi to Dehradun Shatabdi – Daily

New Delhi to Amritsar Shatabdi – daily except Thursday

Howrah to Ranchi Shatabdi – daily except Sundays

New Delhi to Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat – daily except Tuesday

Jaipur to Delhi Sarai Rohilla Double Decker – Daily

Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central Double Decker – daily except Sundays

Chennai to Bangalore Double Decker – Daily

Visakhapatnam to Tirupati double-decker – three times a week