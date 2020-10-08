Indian Railway announces 78 special trains: Here is the full list

The Indian Railway has announced more special trains. The Indian Railway has announced 39 pairs (78 new trains). The new trains include General AC Express, Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto trains.
Earlier Indian Railway has announced that it is planning to introduce 200 special trains between October 15 and November 30. The Railways has suspended all regular train services in March 22 due to Covid-19.
Complete List of Special Trains:
Lokmanya Tilak Terminal to Haridwar AC Express- twice a week
Lokmanya Tilak Terminal to Lucknow AC Express – Weekly
Ajni to Pune AC Express – Weekly
Nagpur to Amritsar – Weekly
Kamakhya to Lokmanya Tilak Terminal SC Express- Weekly
Kamakhya to Yesvantpur AC Express – Weekly
Nizamuddin to Pune AC Express – Weekly
Anand Vihar to Naharlagun AC Express- Weekly
New Delhi to Katra AC Express – Daily
Barmer to Yesvantpur AC Express- Weekly
Secunderabad to Shalimar SC Express- Weekly
Lingampalli to Kakinada Town AC Express- three days a week
Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam AC Express- Weekly
Santragachi to Chennai AC Express- twice a week
Howrah to Yesvantpur AC Express – Weekly
Chennai to Madurai AC Express – Three times a week
Bandra to Bhuj AC Express three times a week
Bhubaneswar to Anand Vihar AC Duronto – Once a week
Bhubaneswar to New Delhi AC Duronto – Weekly
Nizamuddin to Pune – AC Duronto – twice a week
Hawada to Pune – AC Duronto – twice a week
Nizamuddin AC Duronto from Chennai – twice a week
Dibrugarh to New Delhi Rajdhani – Weekly
Dibrugarh to New Delhi Rajdhani – twice a week
Mumbai Central to Nizamuddin Rajdhani – Daily
Bandra to Nizamuddin Yuva Express- Weekly
AC trains with chair-car only:
Bengaluru to Chennai Shatabdi – daily except Tuesday
Mumbai Central to Ahmedabad Shatabdi – daily except Sundays
Chennai to Coimbatore Shatabdi – daily except Tuesday
New Delhi to Habibganj Shatabdi – Daily
New Delhi to Amritsar Shatabdi – Daily
New Delhi to Dehradun Shatabdi – Daily
New Delhi to Amritsar Shatabdi – daily except Thursday
Howrah to Ranchi Shatabdi – daily except Sundays
New Delhi to Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat – daily except Tuesday
Jaipur to Delhi Sarai Rohilla Double Decker – Daily
Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central Double Decker – daily except Sundays
Chennai to Bangalore Double Decker – Daily
Visakhapatnam to Tirupati double-decker – three times a week
