Know how to Link Aadhaar Card to Voter ID card!!! Follow these steps

Individuals having more than one Voter ID card have been reported in the past. With the linking of Aadhaar to the voter ID cards, officials now will be able to get rid of bogus or multiple voter ID cards in a single individual’s name. As the Aadhaar registration requires an individual’s biometric information such as their fingerprint and iris scans, the chances of duplication are almost impossible. That’s why the government of India has decided to link voters’ ID to Aadhaar number to remove any duplication in registration.

If you want to link your Aadhaar number to the voter ID card, follow the steps given below:

1) Online Aadhaar linking through NVSP Portal

Visit the India govt’s NVSP portal, enter your details asked. Once you have filled in all the details, click on the “Search” button. If the details entered by you are correct, your details will appear. On the left-handn side of the page, you will see a “Feed Aadhaar No.” option, click on it. Once you click a pop-up page will appear where you will have to feed in your name as in Aadhaar card, Aadhaar number, EPIC number, registered mobile number and or registered email address. After entering all the details, click on “submit”. A message will appear on the screen informing you that your application has been registered successfully.

2) Link Aadhaar through SMS

To link your Aadhaar number to your Voter ID, you can send an SMS to 166 OR 51969 in the format mentioned below:

< EPIC_Number > < Aadhaar Number >

3) Link Aadhaar through phone

You can also link your Aadhaar to Voter ID by calling the dedicated call centers set up for the purpose or simply call 1950 on weekdays between 10 am to 5 pm and provide your Voter ID and Aadhaar card information to link.

4) Link through booth level officers:

You can also link your Aadhaar number to your voter ID by submitting an application to your respective Booth Level Officer (BLO). For this, you will have to go to a nearby BLO office and submit the form at the center. The information provided by you will be verified by the BLO then only it will reflect in records.