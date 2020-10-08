“Nothing can beat the Indian attire”:- Watch a saree-clad woman plays a song on bass guitar

Women have been proving that they can do anything that men can and that too while wearing a saree. There are several videos on the internet proving that. We recently came across mind-blowing clips of Eshna Kutty dancing with hula hoops on famous Bollywood songs while wearing a saree and sneakers. Another such video that has been doing the rounds on the internet features a woman playing the bass guitar to one of the most famous metal songs while wearing a saree.

The clip that has been leaving netizens speechless was tweeted by Sashi Wapang with the caption, “After Mohini Dey, this is another jaw-dropping Bengali lady bassist. Sea of lies by Symphony X. Bass Cover by Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar (sic).” The 40-second clip shows Nilanjana sitting on a chair with a bass guitar in her hand. She is wearing a traditional saree. As the video begins and the song starts playing in the background, Nilanjana fixes her earrings and bindi. She waits for her cue and then starts playing the bass chords of the song Sea Of Lies. The video clip was viewed over 95.7k times. It also got a lot of comments and retweets. One of the users even shared the entire video from Nilanjana’s YouTube channel.