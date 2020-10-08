Reopening will be considered when the spread of COVID-19 is reduced!!! Know more

Thiruvananthapuram: A decision has been taken not to open bars in the state immediately. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. The meeting was of the view that it was not appropriate to open the bars as the number of COVID victims per day had crossed 10,000. Bars will not be open for the time being. The Chief Minister said that he would consider opening it as the spread of the disease is declining. None of the participants in the meeting shared a different opinion. The meeting also gave permission to continue selling parcels through counters. The decision of the Chief Minister was taken in view of the situation prevailing in the increase of COVID cases and the announcement of 144.

In the second week of September, the Excise Commissioner summited a report to the government seeking permission to the opening of the bars. Last month, the excise commissioner reported that bars were opened in states like Karnataka and Punjab and so it could be also allowed here with strict restrictions. At that time, the government was in favor of the decision, but now the spread of the disease is very serious. So, they changed their opinion. The excise commissioner was also present at today’s meeting.