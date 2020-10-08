“She will fight all those idiots”: Confirms Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer

The lawyer of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has claimed that she will fight back. Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail by Mumbai High Court on Wednesday. The actress had been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau ( NCB) on September 9. She had been Byculla jail in Mumbai. The NCB arrested her accusing that she had been an an active member of a drug syndicate.

“She will fight all those idiots. The shameless people who destroyed her image are lining up outside my office for my interview,” her lawyer Satish Manshinde said to NDTV.

Also Read: Railway announces 5 pairs of special trains

“The Bombay High Court is examining the role of media trial. The Supreme Court is also examining the role of the media trial in this case. One channel was discussing my fees and my cars and my office. I saw an attack on social media. How is my fee of any concern to them (news anchors)?,” he said.

“The judge found that the quantity of drugs involved was very less. It was not equivalent to the quantity that can be traded. I am grateful to the high court that the judge went through the entire material given to him,” Manshinde said.

.